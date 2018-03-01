How Michelle Obama, Richard Branson and other successful people use calendar hacks to be happier

Maria Aufmuth | Getty Images
Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama speaks on stage during Pennsylvania Conference For Women 2017 at Pennsylvania Convention Center.
At Muse, an event hosted by Klick Health in New York City on Tuesday, former first lady Michelle Obama detailed how she managed to fit in personal time along with the family's other presidential duties while in the White House.
"Starting every year, before I booked anything, agreed to any meetings or conferences, we'd sit down with my assistant and we looked at our lives first," Obama said, as Money reported. "We put potlucks in there, we put date nights in there, I put my workouts, we put our vacations on the calendar first, we put sports things and summers. We planned that out first, and then what was left would be left for work."
Although Obama said her family's dynamic is not much different compared to other families, she pointed out how all people need to do better on finding work-life balance.
"Even when you schedule your family, there's still plenty of time for work, but we don't plan like that," Obama said. "We let work inundate everything. We have to start setting the priority of allowing people to put their lives before their work."
At the Obama Foundation Summit in November of 2017, Obama said people tend to use their work as a distraction from focusing on what they need as individuals.