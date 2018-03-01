How Michelle Obama, Richard Branson and other successful people use calendar hacks to be happier

This is why Tim Cook and other successful leaders wake up around 4:00 AM 6:09 PM ET Thu, 9 Feb 2017 | 01:01

"I'm very ruthlessly efficient, but I have to be organized about [myself]," Obama said. "I have to be as organized about my life as I am about my work."

As a mother, Obama said that she has learned that "you have to be fiercely organized to get anything done." When it comes to school events for Sasha and Malia, Michelle and Barack made a point to speak with teachers and principals at least a year ahead to make sure they marked each event they needed to attend.

"If I'm not protecting my time, if I'm not learning how to say 'no,' even to the best things, even to the most worthy things — because I need to sleep or I need to eat or I need to take time out to exercise — then I am no good to my children," Obama said.

One of the tricks Obama uses is to book time with her family and for herself before accepting invitations to conferences, speeches, rallies or political events. Instead, she asks herself, "When do I want to hang out with my girlfriends?" "When am I going to exercise?" "When am I going to take a vacation?" "When am I going to breathe?" and "How do I want my life to flow?"

"I have to plan my happiness. That's the thing, we think happiness just happens and it can, but you've got to work in some happiness too," she said.