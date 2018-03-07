Last year, female CEOs received just $1.9 billion of the $89 billion invested in companies by venture capitalists. That means roughly 2 percent of VC funding is going to female entrepreneurs.

Shanna Tellerman is part of that minuscule percentage. To date, Modsy, the digital custom room design platform she founded, has caught the attention of high-profile investors like Comcast Ventures and Norwest Venture Partners and has secured a total of $33.75 million in funding.

Before launching Modsy in 2015, Tellerman worked as a partner at Google Ventures and learned firsthand what it's like to be on the investment side of the business.

"I learned a lot while I was in venture that has influenced how I've been as a CEO and entrepreneur starting Modsy," she tells CNBC Make It. "The number one thing I learned was that the process is so difficult. There are so many entrepreneurs that come in and pitch investors, and as an investor, there are really so few that you're going to choose to invest in."