CEO who raised $33 million shares 3 tips for entrepreneurs seeking funding

Last year, female CEOs received just $1.9 billion of the $89 billion invested in companies by venture capitalists. That means roughly 2 percent of VC funding is going to female entrepreneurs.

Shanna Tellerman is part of that minuscule percentage. To date, Modsy, the digital custom room design platform she founded, has caught the attention of high-profile investors like Comcast Ventures and Norwest Venture Partners and has secured a total of $33.75 million in funding.

Before launching Modsy in 2015, Tellerman worked as a partner at Google Ventures and learned firsthand what it's like to be on the investment side of the business.

"I learned a lot while I was in venture that has influenced how I've been as a CEO and entrepreneur starting Modsy," she tells CNBC Make It. "The number one thing I learned was that the process is so difficult. There are so many entrepreneurs that come in and pitch investors, and as an investor, there are really so few that you're going to choose to invest in."

Below, Tellerman shares three tips that she believes will help any entrepreneur secure funding:

1. Be scalable

When someone looks to invest in your business, Tellerman says they want to ensure that your company is in a position to grow and scale.

"When you can paint that picture for an investor, your odds go up," says the 36-year-old.

She adds that the key is to show that your company has a billion-dollar-plus outcome, so investors can understand the potential return on their investment. If you're in a position where you seem to be getting a lot of "no's" Tellerman says to remain persistent while determining how you can apply the feedback you've been given to your business.

"My recommendation is if you've heard the same exact feedback more than five to 10 times, then you probably should step back and think about your business and other sources of capital," she says. "Or think about the progress that you need to make before going back to pitch."

2. Learn technical skills

Not every entrepreneur comes from a tech background, but Tellerman says she's seen from her experience at Google Ventures that having some technical experience and skills can work in your favor.

"I don't have an engineering degree, but I did go to graduate school for entertainment technology, which is a blend of entertainment and art," she says, "and that I think has given me some credibility walking in the door."

Outside of a degree, Tellerman says you can also seek workplace experiences that will give you the tech edge you need to impress an investor.

In 2004, she worked as a production intern on The Sims 2 video game, and was introduced to virtual reality and tech. She credits the experience with helping her to launch Modsy and understand the tech side of her company.

3. Network

Tellerman admits that the connections she made throughout her career, along with her own persistence, have led her to close many of the funding deals she's secured.

"I had no network when I started," she said. "I met people and every person I met introduced me to a new person. I took that lead, I took that coffee and I got to know them. I asked them who else they could introduce me to and that allowed me to meet at one point hundreds of people before I finally got my first check."

Before Modsy, Tellerman was the founder of another company called Sim Ops Studios that allowed developers to create and share 3D games online. By doggedly networking, she says she was able to move her business from Pittsburgh to Silicon Valley, where her odds for getting funding were greater.

"I started going to the west coast every other month and then eventually moved out there about halfway through my business, which was the reason we ended up getting our next round of financing," she said. "My recommendation certainly is if you're new, it increases the odds if you can be in the area where there is more venture capital funding."

Disclosure: CNBC's parent company NBCUniversal is owned by Comcast. Comcast is an investor in Modsy.

