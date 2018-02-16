Meet the former intern on The Sims who raised $33 million for her 3D furniture platform

Finding the right piece of furniture for any space can be difficult. Being able to virtually see how that sofa you've been eyeing will look in your home before you purchase it, or whether that lamp will fit perfectly in the corner next to your bed would make things so much easier. Thanks to Shanna Tellerman, the CEO of 3D furniture platform Modsy, you can do just that.

Tellerman had the idea for the platform, which she created in 2015, after her own struggle finding furniture.

"I started Modsy from a very much personal experience," the 36-year-old tells CNBC Make It. "I moved into a home with my now-husband and we went through the process of trying to pick out furniture and design the home. I think like many people, I thought it was going to be really fun and before we knew it, we ended up with 10,000 tabs open, 14 store trips, a Pinterest board and no decisions."

Tellerman says she realized that the missing piece was the ability to visualize how the furniture would look in her space.