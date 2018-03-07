English musician Gary Numan made it big early on.

By age 21, he had two No. 1 albums and two No. 1 singles, he tells online investing service Wealthsimple: "It was massive, absolutely massive. We were selling s--- tons of albums all over the world. My uncle once worked it out that in the first two years I earned £6 million."

Numan didn't hold onto his fortune for long. He put a chunk of his earnings back into touring, but since the tours were so lavish, though they were sold out, they actually lost him money.

The musician also "spent a fortune living the life" on houses, Ferraris and multiple planes, he tells Wealthsimple: "I had three aeroplanes at one point at the same time — that's pretty stupid. I mean, it was great, but it's ridiculous."