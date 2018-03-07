You could score a job working for billionaire Richard Branson—and get to live on his private island

Have you ever wanted to leave the office and head straight to the beach? Well, here's your chance.

As first reported by Metro, Richard Branson's Virgin Group recently posted a job listing on Linkedin, seeking a personal assistant who will also perform administrative duties.

The listing notes that the chosen candidate will live on Necker Island, an exclusive luxury setting in the British Virgin Islands owned by Branson. Although the island was hit by Hurricane Irma recently, it boasts wildlife like iguanas, flamingos and lemurs, water activities like water skiing and sailing and lots of "sun, sand and sea."

Plus, you may catch the occasional celebrity guest: The Obamas, Harry Styles and Mariah Carey are just a few notable names who have spent time on the island recently.

According to the job listing, the selected candidate will be responsible for diary and email management, general correspondence, filing, archiving and booking travel. The person will also act as the personal assistant for the island's general manager and take over as Branson's personal assistant when his main assistant is on vacation.

To snag this role, you must have stellar organizational skills as well as "practical experience" working in a busy office, according to the job ad. However, personality is equally important. The listing states that applicants must be self-motivated, outgoing and enthusiastic. You should also be able to balance the work that you're doing with an "essential need for discretion and confidentiality."

The ad notes that the job comes with a heavy workload. "It's a busy role in two even busier offices so think carefully as it's not for everyone (despite the sunshine)," writes Virgin.