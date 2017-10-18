3 traits billionaire Richard Branson looks for when promoting employees

Self-made billionaire Richard Branson constantly looks for new talent to promote, especially within his Virgin Group company. So how does one get on Branson's radar? Three traits that the entrepreneur looks for in his employees include being personable, detail-oriented and hardworking.
In his latest autobiography, "Finding my Virginity," the entrepreneur tells the story of how he founded the fastest growing Virgin company of all time: Virgin Australia, formerly Virgin Blue, which is Australia's second largest airline.
Branson explains that the idea was created by Brett Godfrey, who at the time was chief financial officer for their European carrier, Virgin Express. Branson says that he quickly took a liking to Godfrey. Why? Because Godfrey was a "great example" of the type of talent Branson liked to find, encourage, challenge and help grow within the company, he says.
The businessman first spotted Godfrey's potential when he wrote an "excellent note" to a group of new hires and he began to closely follow Godfrey's progress, Branson writes. He also noticed how amiably Godfrey interacted with others. "[I] saw how he dealt with people in a personable manner and got the best out of them," writes Branson.