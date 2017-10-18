3 traits billionaire Richard Branson looks for when promoting employees

Godfrey also paid attention to the company's specific needs, according to the founder. "He was someone who understood the little details of the airline industry that make all the difference," Branson explains.

But most importantly, says the Virgin founder, Godfrey wasn't afraid to work hard and get his hands dirty. "He knew management had to be accessible and visible, so would often get out and about, even rolling his sleeves up with baggage handlers to heave bags and hear their issues from the frontline," the billionaire recalls.

Branson was so impressed by Godfrey that when a CEO position was made available at Virgin Express, Branson immediately knew who he would choose to fill the role.

But surprisingly, says Branson, Godfrey turned down the position. The CFO explained that he was actually planning on moving back to his home country of Australia with his wife and two kids.

Though Branson was disappointed, he accepted Godfrey 's reasoning to put his family first. Before ending the phone call, Branson said, "If you want to do anything in Australia, let me know and we'll see what we can do."

Godfrey did. The Virgin employee began to tell Branson about his idea for a low-cost airline in Australia.

After listening to him speak for a bit, Branson told Godfrey to shoot over a more detailed plan for what would soon become Virgin Australia (and which Godfrey spearheaded as CEO until 2010).

"Brett's plan was delivered to my door the next morning," writes Branson. "I've always liked people who move fast, too."

