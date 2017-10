"Rather than getting themselves into a dangerous situation, I decided to introduce them to the pitfalls of betting personally," writes Branson. "I thought learning a few hard-hitting lessons in an atmosphere of hedonism and wild abandon could actually be effective."

But the trip didn't go as planned. The family arrived at the Vegas strip and entered a casino, where the "spinning whir of the roulette wheel" caught the Branson teens' eyes. Their father gave them each $40 in casino chips and placed bets for them. In just a few minutes, they had lost all of their money.

Feeling proud of himself and ready to step in with some paternal wisdom, Branson put his arms around his kids and guided them away.

"That's the thing about gambling," he recalls explaining. "Everyone thinks that they can win...But, in fact, it takes no time at all for all that hard-earned money to disappear into thin air."

Branson continued, "There's a saying in Vegas, 'The house always wins.' And that's true; the only people who make any money out of casinos are the owners. And they make plenty of it."

Sure that the message had hit home, the businessman enjoyed some downtime with his kids while giving himself a mental pat on the back.