Why you should stop multitasking if you want to be productive

But millennial employees have low productivity due to this constant multitasking, which costs the global economy $450 billion annually, according to research from Bryan College.

So how did it get this bad? The chart says that "digital distractions" are to blame. On average, millennials switch their attention between media platforms, including smartphones, iPads and computers, 27 times an hour.

While multitasking and being distracted at work may seem like not so large an issue, this impulsivity "manifests on bigger scales, involving jobs and careers," according to the research.