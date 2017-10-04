Here's the age when professionals tend to be the most stressed out

Many employees can point to times when we've felt stressed out at work. In fact, the majority of American workers are stressed on any given workday.

But when analyzed by generation, a particular segment of the American population feels significantly more stressed at work than their counterparts: millennials.

That's according to a new study from Deloitte Greenhouse, a professional service firm. Through an online survey, Deloitte asked a sample of 2,725 people a series of questions about their stress levels, how stressful they find various workplace events and circumstances to be, how effective they are under stress and how often they use a variety of coping strategies.

The research found that millennials, which Deloitte defines as born between 1981-1997, are the most stressed generation followed by GenXers and Baby Boomers.

The study also found that millennial professionals with certain workstyles are more likely to be stressed out.