Here's the age when professionals tend to be the most stressed out

Many employees can point to times when we've felt stressed out at work. In fact, the majority of American workers are stressed on any given workday.

But when analyzed by generation, a particular segment of the American population feels significantly more stressed at work than their counterparts: millennials.

That's according to a new study from Deloitte Greenhouse, a professional service firm. Through an online survey, Deloitte asked a sample of 2,725 people a series of questions about their stress levels, how stressful they find various workplace events and circumstances to be, how effective they are under stress and how often they use a variety of coping strategies.

The research found that millennials, which Deloitte defines as born between 1981-1997, are the most stressed generation followed by GenXers and Baby Boomers.

The study also found that millennial professionals with certain workstyles are more likely to be stressed out.

Those who identify as "guardians" have a methodical, practical work style and those who identify as "integrators" have a work style known for prioritizing connections and relationships. Millennials with either of these two work styles report the highest stress, according to the study. In fact, approximately 40 percent say they're stressed most of the time.

Millennials with either a "driver" or "pioneer" work style, both types that take charge, report less stress: Just over a quarter say they feel overwhelmed at the office. Employees with these two work styles are also most likely to report being effective under moderate- to-high stress levels.

The study noted that there are many outside factors that explain why millennials are the most stressed generation, such as having to deal with conflict, an economic downturn and terrorism, which have all affected millennials' formative years.

Deloitte reports that other daily threats have impacted the stress level of this generation, including "dark sides of technology, a country struggling with brittle race relations, political polarization, and a lengthy recession."

"Add to this what's been called an 'opportunity drought' and the millennial lens may come into focus," the study continues.

