Tim Cook says this Air Force general's speech is 'what leadership looks like'

Apple CEO Tim Cook wants you to watch a video on racism that was recently tweeted by the U.S. Air Force because he thinks it's a strong example of what "leadership looks like." The clip features Lt. Gen. Jay B. Silveria, the Superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado,

Cook's tweet has since garnered almost 6,000 retweets and 21,000 likes. The tech CEO has been vocal about this topic in the past and most recently condemned the violence in Charlottesville at a rally.

Silveria condemns racial slurs that had been written by students at the prep school on message boards, as previously reported:

"That kind of behavior has no place at the prep school. It has no place at USAFA and it has no place in the United States Air Force. You should be outraged not only as an airman but as a human being."

He then points to all the staff members on the stage and audience members, which include school faculty, coaching staff, Area of Concentration commissioned officers (AOC) and Academy Military Trainers (AMT) who have gathered together against the hate speech.

Silveria says that they would be naive to think that everything is perfect at the school and that they shouldn't discuss the heated topic. They would also be tone deaf, he says, if they didn't consider the backdrop of what's occurring in the country, such as the protests in Charlottesville, Ferguson and the NFL.

He explains that instead of attacking one another, they should have civil discourse about these issues.

Silveria goes on to say that diversity in all of its forms is what gives the Air Force power as a unit. "The power that we come from all walks of life. That we come from all parts of this country. That we come from all races. That we come from all backgrounds, gender, all makeup," he says. "The power of that diversity comes together and makes us that much more powerful."

Silveria adds that tapping into that power is a "much better idea than small thinking and horrible ideas."

The general leaves those in attendance with what he calls his "most important thought today."

"If you can't treat someone with dignity and respect then you need to get out," he says. "If you demean someone in any way then you need to get out."

