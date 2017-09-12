Tim Cook says Apple founder Steve Jobs had this unique gift   

Cook discussed the difficulty in putting together the Tuesday event without Jobs. He said the Apple founder loved days like this where he could share the company's newest products with the world.

As the company prepared for its latest unveiling, Cook said that "memories have especially come rushing back." However, he noted that although it's taken some time, "we can now reflect on him with joy instead of sadness."

Cook went on to say that Jobs' greatest gift to humanity will not be a singular product but rather Apple itself. "Steve's spirit and timeless philosophy on life," said Cook, "will always be the DNA of Apple."

One of those philosophies includes inspiring the "next generation of creators and innovators," said Cook. This led Jobs to begin work on a new campus for Apple over a decade ago.