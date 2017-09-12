Tim Cook says Apple founder Steve Jobs had this unique gift   

Apple held its highly-anticipated event on Tuesday at the company's new Steve Jobs Theater. Notably, Tim Cook's opening monologue paid tribute to Jobs, the company's late founder.
Before he delved into an overview of Apple's latest products, the company's CEO told audience members that Jobs had a unique gift. He had "an uncanny ability to unlock the talent of everybody that he worked with," said Cook. "Steve meant so much to me and so much to all of us. There's not a day that goes by that we don't think about him."