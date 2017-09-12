VISIT CNBC.COM

Tim Cook says Apple founder Steve Jobs had this unique gift

Apple held its highly-anticipated event on Tuesday at the company's new Steve Jobs Theater. Notably, Tim Cook's opening monologue paid tribute to Jobs, the company's late founder.

Before he delved into an overview of Apple's latest products, the company's CEO told audience members that Jobs had a unique gift. He had "an uncanny ability to unlock the talent of everybody that he worked with," said Cook. "Steve meant so much to me and so much to all of us. There's not a day that goes by that we don't think about him."

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the new iPhone 8 during a media event at Apple's new headquarters in Cupertino, California on September 12, 2017.
Cook discussed the difficulty in putting together the Tuesday event without Jobs. He said the Apple founder loved days like this where he could share the company's newest products with the world.

As the company prepared for its latest unveiling, Cook said that "memories have especially come rushing back." However, he noted that although it's taken some time, "we can now reflect on him with joy instead of sadness."

Cook went on to say that Jobs' greatest gift to humanity will not be a singular product but rather Apple itself. "Steve's spirit and timeless philosophy on life," said Cook, "will always be the DNA of Apple."

One of those philosophies includes inspiring the "next generation of creators and innovators," said Cook. This led Jobs to begin work on a new campus for Apple over a decade ago.

"He thought deeply about our workplace and its surroundings," said Cook. "He believed that they should inspire talented people to do their best work."

In April, the company's headquarters, dubbed Apple Park, opened to employees. Jobs' vision for the park, said Cook, was to create a futuristic workplace where engineers and designers could be together "collaborating on the next generation of Apple products to change the world."

"Steve's vision and passion live on here at Apple Park and everywhere at Apple," Cook said. "Today and always, we honor him."

