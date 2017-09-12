Steve Jobs almost prevented the Apple iPhone from being invented

Apple is expected to launch three new iPhones at its brand new Apple Park campus today. The widely anticipated Apple event, known to draw rock concert-like crowds, will be the first event held at Steve Jobs theater and is the first time the "Spaceship Campus" welcomes press and VIP outsiders.

Over 40 years after the late Steve Jobs co-founded Apple, he continues to be revered for his successful years of leading the company and the 2007 introduction of the iPhone, the company's most successful product.

But Jobs wasn't always so confident the world-changing item would be a wise investment to develop for the company.

In celebration of the iPhone's 10th anniversary this year, author and Motherboard senior editor Brian Merchant published, "The One Device: The Secret History of the iPhone." There, Merchant uncovers the details of how the smartphone came into existence and how even one of the most intelligent, powerful executives needed smart people to help him land at the right decision.

"Jobs was a powerful source of inspiration, a fierce curator of good ideas and rejector of bad ones, and a savvy and potent negotiator," Merchant tells CNBC Make It. "But the iPhone began as an experimental project undertaken without his knowledge, became an official project at the prodding of his executive staff and was engineered into being by a team of brilliant, unfathomably hard-working programmers and hardware experts."

Jobs had faith in a wide variety of talent, "from new blood to veteran hands," Merchant says. He notes that Jobs gave Scott Forstall — who would go on to create the iPhone operating system (iOS) — the ability to recruit anyone from the existing Apple staff for the new phone project.