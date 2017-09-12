Apple Park sits on 175 acres of land, features a building with 2.8 million square feet of space, and is powered by 100 percent renewable energy, including 17 megawatts of rooftop solar power, according to the company. It's home to the new 1,000-seat Steve Jobs auditorium, which will be used for the first time Tuesday for an event unveiling the latest iPhones, Apple Watches and other products.

Visitors enter through a 20-foot-tall glass cylinder above the auditorium. Some reporters are already beginning to show up for the event. CNBC's Josh Lipton snapped this shot, among the first snapped by an outsider, earlier Tuesday morning:

Later in the day, CNBC and other members of the press will get to walk through parts of the campus for the very first time.