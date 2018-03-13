These 3 books will boost your mental performance

Becoming more mindful means increasing your awareness of yourself and those around you. When you're in a meeting, for example, you'll start to notice not only what other people are saying but how you listen to them.

By turning your attention inward, you'll observe whether your mind is wandering or trained on the person talking. Mindfulness will help make you a better listener, colleague and employee. Here are three excellent books that will help you on your quest to become more attentive and conscious of your thoughts and actions:

1. "Principles" by Ray Dalio

This book will show how you can incorporate meditation into your career over the long term. Ray Dalio is one of the wealthiest people in the world, and the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one of the largest hedge funds. He is a longtime practitioner of meditation and mindful techniques. He attributes some of his success as an investor to his ability to still his mind and detach.

He writes that meditation "has enhanced my open-mindedness, higher-level perspective, equanimity, and creativity … It helps slow things down so that I can act calmly even in the face of chaos, just like a ninja in a street fight." If he can find a moment of peace while working in the turbulent world of international trading markets, so can you.