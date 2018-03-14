4 of Stephen Hawking's most inspirational quotes on success and happiness

After a lifetime of scientific discoveries, world-famous physicist Stephen Hawking passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 76.

Hawking was widely revered for both leading modern day understanding of the universe and physics as well as surviving ALS, a life-threatening disease, for over 50 years.

Hawking received his undergraduate degree in physics at the University of Oxford and went on to earn his Ph.D. at the University of Cambridge (where he most recently worked as a professor).

In his lifetime, Hawking spoke about striving for success and happiness as well as the importance of gender equality. Here are a few of his most powerful quotes: