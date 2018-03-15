NBA star Chris Paul reveals the best career advice Jay-Z gave him when he went to the Rockets

Making big decisions when it comes to the course of your career can be nerve-wracking. And when you've got hundreds of millions of dollars on the line — and millions of fans following your every move — it can be even harder. Such was the case for NBA star Chris Paul.

In June, after spending six seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, the 32-year-old point guard's high-profile move to the Houston Rockets made sports headlines everywhere and sparked responses from basketball stars like LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

Such monumental career decisions are hard to make alone. So before finalizing his decision, who did the hoops star tap for advice? His parents, wife, son…and Jay-Z.

"Jay-Z was one of the people that I had an opportunity to talk to about the decision I was making," Paul tells CNBC Make It about the music mogul, who's real name is Sean Carter, adding that he also turned to Disney CEO Bob Iger for input.

"Those guys are faced with big decisions day in and day out, and so I just wanted to hear from them how they went through situations and what's changed for them," he explains.

"Probably some of the best advice came from Jay," because there were some big money issues, says Paul. (Carter has the top spot on Forbes' ranking of hip hop's wealthiest artists of 2018, with a net worth of $900 million).