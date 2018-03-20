Harvard's longest study of adult life reveals how you can be happier and more successful

The United Nations is celebrating the International Day of Happiness today and if you've ever wondered how to live a long, successful and happy life, Harvard researchers may just have your answer.

"The surprising finding is that our relationships and how happy we are in our relationships has a powerful influence on our health," Robert Waldinger, a psychiatrist and professor at Harvard Medical School, told The Harvard Gazette in 2017. "Taking care of your body is important, but tending to your relationships is a form of self-care too. That, I think, is the revelation."

Waldinger, the director of the Harvard Study of Adult Development, said in a viral 2015 "TED Talk" released in 2015, that "good relationships keep us happier and healthier."

The ongoing Harvard study is considered one of the world's longest studies of adult life, having started in 1938 during the Great Depression.