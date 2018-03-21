How NFL star Richard Sherman negotiated his $39 million contract without an agent

In November Sherman suffered a torn Achilles tendon that ended his season prematurely. He was released by the Seahawks on March 9. That same day, the star cornerback says he received a call from the 49ers to discuss a deal.

After making up his mind that he was going to negotiate his next contract without an agent, Sherman says he did his own homework to ensure that he'd agreed to the best deal possible.

"I downloaded past contracts from the [National Football League Players Association] database and, with the union's help, spent a lot of time studying the language and structure and nuances within contracts," he wrote. "And when all was said and done, and the 49ers and I had agreed to terms, there were a lot of things I got out of the deal that I wanted."

In his previous contract with the Seahawks, the he'd had no guaranteed money for the 2018 season. In his newly-signed deal, he's guaranteed a $3 million signing bonus up front. He will also receive an additional $2 million bonus if he passes his physical before November 11, which is the last day a team can pull a player off the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

In total, Sherman says he can earn up to $13 million in 2018.

And, like any smart employee does when they receive a new job offer, Sherman reached out to the Seahawks' general manager to see if they were interested in re-entering negotiations.