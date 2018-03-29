How an H&R Block tax preparer spends his 11-hour days during tax season

We prep for the day

The morning is quiet. While Matthews goes through his inbox and manages the schedule for his offices, he tells me a bit about how he got to where he is now. His mom, also a tax professional for H&R Block, suggested he pick up hours at the company during his senior year of college to make some extra money. While he's been preparing taxes for five years, he's actually been with the company for eight.

After graduating from Brooklyn College with a degree in political science, Matthews took a job as a poll clerk. "I hated it," he recalls of the 18-hour shifts that started at 4:30 a.m. "I did it for one primary and two general elections and I vowed to never do it again, even though it paid pretty well."

He went back to H&R Block and picked up right where he left off: working the front desk, which he did for the next two years before becoming a certified tax professional.

The morning is devoted to more office management and organizational tasks. Matthews will also prepare for his client meetings, which are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

While most tax pros see six to eight clients per day, Matthews sees two to three, and sometimes none: "Some days, I need to focus on running the office. I love helping clients, but managing my team takes time, too." Today, he's slated to see three clients, two of whom were past clients.