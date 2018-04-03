4 ways you may be sabotaging yourself at work, and how to stop

To get ahead in your career, it's crucial to be able to make hard decisions and take action. But if you're a perfectionist, your fear of messing up may lead you to delay action and overthink decisions that could solve key issues for your employer.

To help, author and former clinical psychologist Alice Boyes says you should develop specific guidelines that will lead you to make good decisions faster. In a recent post for Harvard Business Review, she gives the example of picking a hotel for a work event. To make a decision quickly, she says you should identify five criteria points that the space has to have and select the hotel that meets at least four out of five of them.

On a personal level, Boyes says she combats her perfectionism with a rule that allows her to do the jobs that yield the highest result and income first before taking on other minor assignments.

"This helps me de-prioritize marginally productive behaviors, like spending 30 mins returning an unsatisfactory low value item to a store when I could be doing something much more productive," she writes.