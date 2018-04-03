4 ways you may be sabotaging yourself at work, and how to stop

When working in a team, Boyes writes, it's easy to develop unreasonably high expectations of your colleagues. While you may think you're helping to move the project or presentation forward by asking for nothing but the best, your demands can actually push your peers away.
"This especially applies to group projects where the end result will reflect on the perfectionist," she writes.
For example, she says, if you suggest a lot of last minute, minor tweaks to a presentation, it can seem to your group that you are piling on extra work at a time when everyone is exhausted and ready to go home.
"Nitpicking colleagues or being too demanding can harm relationships and sometimes lead to the perfectionist being socially excluded because they're emotionally hard work to deal with," she says.
To avoid coming off as a negative person, Boyes proposes that you ask yourself, "How can I improve my behavior by 1 percent?" That will help you to think of small, easy ways you can be a better colleague, such as by making a positive comment during a meeting or a group presentation.