Warriors star Andre Iguodala reveals his team's 'locker room talk'—and it's all business

If you walk into the Golden State Warriors locker room, be prepared to talk business.

"We have free agents come to our team, and the first day the guy is walking in like, 'What do you know about this business?'" Warriors star Andre Iguodala tells online investing service Wealthsimple. "That's our locker room talk."

The team plays just across the bay from San Francisco and the players, including Iguodala, take advantage of their proximity to Silicon Valley. "We have some great relationships with VCs out there, mainly Andreessen Horowitz," Iguodala tells CNBC. "They've kind of taken me under their wing and ... showed me some things in the portfolio and how I can integrate my brand into some of their brands."

He and his business partner Rudy Cline-Thomas started investing in tech stocks about 10 years ago. They started out with big names like Facebook, Twitter and Tesla. Today, the business partners have invested in at least 25 start-ups.

"Andre and I meet every two weeks," Cline-Thomas tells Wealthsimple. "We visit new companies. ... He'll send articles every day, interesting information, tidbits on the marketplace."