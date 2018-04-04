Bill Gates: The world would be better if millions of people read this book

Billionaire and avid reader Bill Gates has a new favorite book: "Factfulness: Ten Reasons We're Wrong About the World—and Why Things Are Better Than You Think."
It's written by Gates' late friend, Swedish statistician and global health expert Hans Rosling, and Rosling's son and daughter-in-law, who helped finish the book after he died in 2017.
"Factfulness" offers a different framework for how to view the world, Gates writes on his blog: "The bulk of the book is devoted to 10 instincts that keep us from seeing the world factfully," like the gap instinct, which is the temptation we have to divide things into two distinct and extreme groups. "With each [instinct], he offers practical advice about how to overcome our innate biases."