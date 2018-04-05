I spent an 11-hour day with a tax pro during tax season—here’s the most surprising thing I learned

When I headed to H&R Block in late March to get an inside look into the day of a tax pro during busy season, I worried most of the day would be spent twiddling my thumbs.

It's not that I expected the office to be slow, but I thought the day would mostly consist of number-crunching and screen time.

It turns out, preparing taxes is a lot more social than I ever could have imagined. As I learned from tax pro Kwame Matthews, "50 percent of the job is people skills." The second half of being a good tax pro boils down to experience and expertise, he told me.

Matthews would know. He's been preparing tax returns for five years and estimates he's seen more than 500 clients at this point. He also manages two H&R Block offices, which means leading two different teams of 20 to 25 tax pros.