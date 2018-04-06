Here's how long it would take the average person to save enough to buy a home in San Francisco

If you're thinking about buying a house in the Bay Area, it's going to cost you. Home investment company Unison's 2018 Home Affordability Report found that the San Francisco metro area is the "least affordable in the country, with an annual salary of $231,216 needed to buy the median home." If you zoom in on the city itself, that number grows to a whopping $349,650.

Unison's index determines how affordable a given market is by estimating how long it would take a person earning the median salary to buy a home at the median price, assuming a 5 percent savings rate.

It would take the average person 20 years to be able to save up a 10 percent down payment, according to their calculations.