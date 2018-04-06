That 401k plan your employer offers as a workplace benefit could be your ticket to riches. Just ask Fritz Gilbert. Saving in a 401(k) made him a millionaire.

Gilbert started setting aside a portion of each paycheck in a 401(k) in 1985. By 2013, he had $1 million saved up. He plans to retire in June 2018 at the age of 55 and never work another day in his life. He's been blogging about his journey to early retirement at The Retirement Manifesto.

Although a recent GOBankingRates survey found that 42 percent of Americans have less than $10,000 saved for retirement, your 401(k) could make you a millionaire if you make the most of it, as Gilbert did.

