Suspect your male coworker makes more than you? Here’s what not to do

Perhaps it was your friend in human resources who revealed your teammate's salary in confidence. Maybe you caught the numbers on his paystub (the one he openly left on his desk.)

Or maybe he just told you how much he makes because he wanted to help.

No matter how it's discovered, learning that your male colleague earns more can feel like a total injustice. It's no secret that women make on average 20 percent less than men. The gap is not always a matter of gender bias, but what if, in your case, there seems to be no other excuse?

I recently interviewed media executive turned startup investor Fran Hauser, whose upcoming book, "The Myth of the Nice Girl: Achieving a Career You Love Without Becoming a Person You Hate," tackles this and many complex workplace issues,

Hauser, herself, recalls that when a female member of her staff approached her having learned that she was earning 20 percent less than a male peer, Hauser quickly upped her staffer's salary to match her male colleague's.

Indeed, our instinct may be to immediately bring this pay gap revelation to the attention of our boss. Wouldn't he or she want to know? And given the current national discussion and changes related to wage discrimination, #timesup, #metoo and workplace inequality, you may feel more empowered than ever to lead with this in your upcoming review. I certainly would.