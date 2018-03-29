Facebook is one of the latest companies to publish its gender pay gap data for the U.K., with its figures showing a big percentage difference between its hourly pay rate and its bonus pay.

As of April 2017, the average bonuses for female Facebook employees came in at 39.8 percent lower than that of their male counterparts, according to figures submitted to the U.K. government. This comes as 87.8 percent of men receive a bonus, compared to the 86.3 percent of women who do at the U.K. division.

Looking at the mean hourly gender pay gap however, Facebook reports a 0.84 percent difference between the genders, meaning that women earned 99 pence ($1.39) for every £1 ($1.41) that men received. If you look at the percentages on a median basis however, the gaps differ, with median hourly wages showing a 9.92 percent difference, and bonuses showing a 41.5 percent gap.

As the debate over gender pay gathers momentum, companies around the world have been releasing their own reports on how much they pay each sex. In the U.K. however, it is now a legal requirement for those who have 250 or more employees to submit their data by early April. According to the Office of National Statistics, the gap for median earnings in Britain overall is 18.4 percent.