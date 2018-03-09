As the debate surrounding pay disparity gathers momentum, U.K. businesses are being pressed to publish their own reports on how much they pay each sex.
One of the latest to release such data is Lloyd's of London, a specialist insurance market. According to the company, it has a pay gap of 27.7 percent — a figure that its chief executive is determined to minimize.
"Basically that's driven because we've got less than a third, or about a third of our senior positions are held by women. And that's a simple fact," Inga Beale, CEO of Lloyd's of London, told CNBC Thursday.
Lloyd's dates back as far as 1688, but it wasn't until 1969 when the firm allowed women to invest in the company. Until the 1970s, female employees hadn't entered the business, with the first female broker not coming into Lloyd's until 1973.