Barclays' female employees get paid half as much as males

On Wednesday, financial services firm Barclays released its 2017 annual report, which revealed that female employees of the company are paid roughly half, on average, of what male employees are paid.

The 326-page report indicates that female employees across Barclays' international workforce earn 48 percent less than their male coworkers on average.

Bonuses were also significantly lower for women. Over 93 percent of both female and male Barclays International employees receive a bonus, but female employees received bonuses that were a staggering 78.7 percent lower than their male peers.