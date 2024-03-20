This is the happiest country in Asia, according to the World Happiness Report

Singapore is the happiest country in Asia according to the 2024 World Happiness Report.

Singapore is the happiest country in Asia for the second year in a row, according to the 2024 World Happiness Report released Wednesday.

The city-state ranked 30 out of the 143 places surveyed for the study.

Topping the list this year is Finland, followed closely by Denmark and Iceland.

The World Happiness Report is a joint effort from some of the world's leading researchers and wellbeing scientists. The happiness ranking in this study is supported by data from the Gallup World Poll which measures individuals' average life evaluations, taken over three years from 2021 to 2023.

The top 10 happiness rankings in Asia:

Singapore Taiwan Japan South Korea Philippines Vietnam Thailand Malaysia China Mongolia

Experts also analyzed data in six key factors: GDP per capita, healthy life expectancy, social support, freedom, generosity and perception of corruption. Their research into these areas provided deeper insight and potential explanations for the subjective quality of life ratings people gave.

"These factors help to explain the differences across nations, while the rankings themselves are based only on the answers people give when asked to rate their own lives," according to a statement by the World Happiness Report.

The data gathered for the six factors came from organizations like the World Bank, the World Health Organization and the Gallup World Poll.

"Singapore did very well in terms of GDP per capita, one of the highest ranking in our dataset," Shun Wang, co-author and editor of the 2024 World Happiness Report told CNBC Make It.