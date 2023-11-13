The world's best and brightest are flocking to these countries

Commercial and residential properties stand on the city skyline in Zurich, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2015.

Switzerland is once again the world's most talent-competitive country, according to the 2023 Global Talent Competitiveness Index by business school INSEAD.

The European country has held its crown for ten consecutive years, benefiting from its "high levels of social protection" and quality of its natural environment, the report noted.

Similarly, Singapore also held its fort for second place thanks to its highly educated labor force and innovative economy, followed by the U.S. which has climbed to third place after taking fourth in 2022's rankings.

The annual report measures how 134 countries draw in, grow and retain their talent. The top-ten countries have remained steady over the past decade, with Switzerland and Singapore consistently topping the charts as "clear leaders."

"Over the past decade, we've seen an unwavering link between a country's wealth and its talent competitiveness, with richer economies continuing to outshine poorer economies," the report stated.