Mumbai overtakes Beijing to become Asia's billionaire capital for the first time

Move over, Beijing. Mumbai is now the Asian capital with the most number of billionaires, according to Hurun Research Institute's global rich list. This is the first time that India's most populous city has taken the top spot in Asia. Topping the 2024 global rich list for cities is New York (119), followed by London (97). In Asia, Mumbai — India's financial capital — moved ahead with 92 billionaires, according to Hurun. Following close behind are Beijing (91) and Shanghai (87).

Top 10 cities with the most billionaires Rank City Number of billionaires 1 New York 119 2 London 97 3 Mumbai 92 4 Beijing 91 5 Shanghai 87 6 Shenzhen 84 7 Hong Kong 65 8 Moscow 59 9 New Delhi 57 10 San Francisco 52

There are currently 3,279 billionaires globally, a 5% increase from 2023, the report showed. According to the country ranking, China still tops the list with 814 billionaires even though the country lost 155 billionaires from a year ago. The U.S. came in second with 800 billionaires while India came in third with 271. "China had a bad year," the research firm noted. "Wealth creation in China has gone through deep changes these last few years, with the wealth of billionaires from real estate and renewables down."

Top 10 countries with the most billionaires Rank Country Number of billionaires 1 China 814 2 United States 800 3 India 271 4 United Kingdom 146 5 Germany 140 6 Switzerland 106 7 Russia 76 8 Italy 69 9 France 68 10 Brazil 64

