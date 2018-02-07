Why Steve Wynn's resignation may be #MeToo's most significant milestone yet

Since The New York Times revealed a pattern of sexual abuse by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein in October of 2017, high-profile men in a wide range of industries including entertainment, media and technology, have faced public accusations of sexual misconduct. But financial titans and executives at public companies have largely managed to stay out of the #MeToo spotlight — until now.

Following an in-depth investigation by The Wall Street Journal, casino tycoon Steve Wynn became the latest powerful figure to be accused of sexual misconduct. On Tuesday, Wynn resigned from his position as the CEO and chairman of the company he founded, Wynn Resorts, saying that in the environment surrounding the investigation, he "cannot continue to be effective."

His resignation is significant for two key reasons: who Wynn is, and who is accusers are.