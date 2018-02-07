VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

Why Steve Wynn's resignation may be #MeToo's most significant milestone yet

Steven Wynn is out at Wynn Resorts amid sexual misconduct claims
Steven Wynn is out at Wynn Resorts amid sexual misconduct claims   

Since The New York Times revealed a pattern of sexual abuse by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein in October of 2017, high-profile men in a wide range of industries including entertainment, media and technology, have faced public accusations of sexual misconduct. But financial titans and executives at public companies have largely managed to stay out of the #MeToo spotlight — until now.

Following an in-depth investigation by The Wall Street Journal, casino tycoon Steve Wynn became the latest powerful figure to be accused of sexual misconduct. On Tuesday, Wynn resigned from his position as the CEO and chairman of the company he founded, Wynn Resorts, saying that in the environment surrounding the investigation, he "cannot continue to be effective."

His resignation is significant for two key reasons: who Wynn is, and who is accusers are.

Steve Wynn
Brent Lewin/Bloomberg | Getty Images
Steve Wynn

Wynn is the first CEO of a publicly traded company to resign in the current climate. His accusers aren't famous. They are, for lack of a better term, regular people.

In many ways, Wynn is the epitome of power. The Wall Street Journal describes him as "a towering figure in Las Vegas and the wider gambling industry." He is the builder of the Mirage, Treasure Island, Bellagio, Wynn and Encore casinos in Las Vegas, he is close friends with President Donald Trump, and until very recently, he served as finance chairman for the Republican National Committee.

His resignation demonstrates that a powerful board and deep political ties cannot entirely shield you from the public repercussions of actions that could once be settled discreetly.

Wynn's accusers stand in stark contrast to his powerful status. They include a manicurist, a massage therapist and several cocktail waitresses.

Jorgen Nielsen, a former artistic director at one of the salons under Wynn's management told The Wall Street Journal that female employees would hide when Wynn entered the salon. "Everybody was petrified," he said. When he reported Wynn's sexual advances to high-level company executives, "nobody was there to help."

Steve Wynn, chairman and chief executive officer of Wynn Resorts Ltd.
Steve Wynn out as CEO of Wynn Resorts   

The fact that these women are being heard and believed marks a significant shift for the #MeToo movement. Though coming forward with abuse allegations is a deeply personal decision that carries enormous risk, no matter the identity of the accusers or the accused, the women bringing allegations against Wynn lack the insulation many of Weinstein's accusers possess.

And while this moment may be seen as an important victory for the movement, it also provides an opportunity to contemplate what constitutes a victory.

Wynn's accusers spent decades being ignored and harassed. It took an in-depth investigation from one of the most reputable news organizations in the world for others to take notice, and action. Wynn has denied the allegations, and his fortune remains largely intact.

He maintains that the accusations are simply "negative publicity" and posits that his ex-wife is orchestrating the accusations in order to gain leverage in their divorce settlement. And upon exiting his role, Fortune reports that he may collect a bonus upwards of $330 million.

The magnate still owns a 12 percent stake in Wynn Resorts. The company's share price dropped considerably in January when the Wall Street Journal report was released, but it has since rebounded. Today, Wynn is worth $3.5 billion.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Don't miss:

Arianna Huffington: Women's March, #MeToo and Time's Up will be historic moments for changes in the workplace
Arianna Huffington: Women's March, #MeToo and Time's Up will be historic moments for changes in the workplace   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...