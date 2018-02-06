Steve Wynn is out as CEO of Wynn Resorts

Steve Wynn has resigned as CEO and chairman of Wynn Resorts, the company announced Tuesday.

The move comes after a Wall Street Journal report published in January detailed allegations of decades of sexual misconduct by the gambling mogul.

The allegations in the report detailed accounts from dozens of current and former employees that would amount to "a decades-long pattern of sexual misconduct," as well as a $7.5 million financial settlement paid to a manicurist who alleged she was pressured into having sex with Wynn.