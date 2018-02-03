Natty Light is giving away $1,000,000 to help grads pay off student loans

Crack open a cold one, student debt holders. Natural Light, better known as "Natty Light," the cheap beer of choice for college students across the country, wants to help grads pay off their student loans.

The beer brand will be giving away $1,000,000 to help 25 lucky drinkers pay off their student debt. In order to compete for one of these prizes, participants must submit a short video showcasing a green tab from a can of Natty Light and share what made their college experience special.

It's a smart way for the brand to market their product. It is also a sign of how serious the student debt crisis has become.

Typically, the brand would run an expensive ad during the Super Bowl but this year, their pared-down spot will run in just 10 markets. The commercial shows students sliding through a soapy college dorm hall while Paula Cole's melancholy 1997 hit, "I Don't Want To Wait" plays in the background before revealing the giveaway. "Keep your epic college stories," the ad says. "Not your epic college debts?"

The commercial's tagline? "College debt sucks."

"We took a look at 10 of the most Natty-centric cities where our beer is loved and there are thousands of students, and took on the mission to protect their epic college memories," says Chelsea Phillips, Vice President of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch, which owns Natural LIght.