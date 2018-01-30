The 10 least stressful college majors can lead to some of the highest-paying jobs

With the demand for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) majors on the rise, many experts are scratching their heads over why more students dont pursue degrees in these fields.

According to a recent Pew Research Center survey, 52 percent of adults say the main reason young people don't pursue STEM degrees is because they think these subjects are too difficult.

However, it turns out that studying STEM can not only help you find a job that pays well, but also help you have a relaxing college experience. A new study from Indiana University indicates that students who choose to pursue majors in these fields may have more fun in college.

According to the annual National Survey of Student Engagement, software engineering, computer science and astronomy majors enjoy the least stressful college experience, and spend the most time relaxing and socializing, including hanging out with friends, playing video games and going online.