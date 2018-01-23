The 10 most and least educated states in 2018

Though contrarianmillionaires may tell you otherwise, education is still the best way to increase your earning potential, decrease your chances of unemployment and meet your career goals.

The Georgetown Center on Education and the Workforce calculates that a bachelor's degree is worth $2.8 million over a lifetime and researchers at the London School of Economics have found that going to college can even increase your life expectancy by a decade.

However, education levels still vary significantly across the U.S. WalletHub compared all 50 states across 15 different metrics in order to calculate which were the most and least educated states in the country. They considered statistics about the educational attainment of adults over the age of 24, the quality of local education and the racial and gender education gaps.

Check out the 10 most educated states in the country: