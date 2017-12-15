Earning a college degree is more valuable than ever before. The Georgetown Center on Education and the Workforce calculates that a bachelor's degree is worth $2.8 million over a lifetime.
Accordingly, more Americans are going to college than ever before. Most recent figures from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) show that students earned approximately 1.9 million bachelor's degrees during the 2014 to 2015 school year — a 32 percent increase from 2005.
But what are students actually studying? Check out the 6 most popular college majors to see if yours makes the list: