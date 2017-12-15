The 6 most popular college majors

The 10 college majors with the most free time 3:08 PM ET Wed, 3 May 2017 | 00:52

According to the NCES, the fastest growing major is health. Since 2005, the number of students who majored in health-related fields like nursing increased by 168 percent. Women earned a whopping 183,000 degrees with these majors while only 33,700 men did.

The No. 1 most popular major is business, with over 364,000 business majors graduating in 2015. The NCES found that business was the most common field of study for every racial and ethnic group but that men earned the majority of business bachelor's degrees. In 2015, 191,000 men majored in business and 172,000 women did.

John Byrne, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Poets&Quants for Undergrads says that majoring in business is a wise investment.

"At a time when parents and students are confronting ever-increasing tuition bills and levels of debt, the return-on-investment of a degree is more important than ever," Byrne tells CNBC Make It. "It's no wonder that more parents are encouraging their children to major in business. The best business schools are a no-brainer investment."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss: