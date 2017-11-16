House GOP tax plan would increase taxes for graduate students by roughly 400 percent

The House Republican tax plan includes a $1.5 trillion corporate tax cut and a giant tax hike on graduate students.

Tamar Oostrom, who is currently earning her Ph.D. in economics at MIT, has been crunching the numbers to determine how the current House Republican bill would affect the taxes paid by graduate students.

"This bill would increase our tax by 300 or 400 percent. I think it's absolutely crazy," she tells NPR. "The past week this is what I've been talking about with other graduate students, with classmates. I think we're all shocked."

Grad students like Oostrom often afford advanced degrees by earning a tuition waiver. In these instances, graduate students will work for the university by teaching classes and/or conducting research in exchange for free tuition. According to the American Council on Education, roughly 145,000 graduate students receive this kind of tuition reduction.