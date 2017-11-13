The 3 biggest myths about paying for college, from a CEO who went to Harvard for free

Americans are stressed out about affording college — and for good reason. Over 44 million Americans hold a total of $1.4 trillion in student loan debt, and applying for financial aid and scholarships can be confusing and difficult.

"The government makes it extremely challenging to access funds," says Charlie Javice, founder & CEO of Frank, an online FAFSA platform. "It's an awareness issue, it's an ease of use issue, it's also that counselors do not receive the proper training in financial aid."

These factors combined can make affording college seem impossible. But Ben Kaplan, CEO of PR Hacker and author of "How to Go to College Almost for Free," says that everyone can find a way to make college more affordable. In fact, he himself attended Harvard for free, by winning 24 scholarships totaling $90,000.

Here are the three biggest myths about affording college that Kaplan says college applicants and their families should ignore: