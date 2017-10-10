Bill Gates: US college dropout rates are ‘tragic’

Author of viral op-ed: The way you're getting your kid into college may be cheating 10:10 AM ET Tue, 18 July 2017 | 01:04

Gates, whose foundation has given millions towards domestic education initiatives, says that he keeps an eye out for schools who successfully educate students who are at risk of dropping out.

He writes, "I'm constantly on the lookout for colleges and universities that somehow defy these odds — places where students are more likely to graduate than not, regardless of race or income."

The tech billionaire says that Georgia State University (GSU) is one of these schools. "There is no achievement gap at GSU. African-American, Hispanic, and low-income students all graduate at rates at or above those of the student body overall," he explains. "GSU is one of the only public universities in the country to achieve this goal."

Though some schools try to keep their graduation rates high by denying at-risk students and privileging wealthy students in the admissions process, GSU has a different approach. "It didn't take the easy route by shutting out at-risk students and cherry picking the brightest applicants," says Gates. "In fact, the university accepted more 'at-risk' students — low-income, minority, and academically struggling — than ever."