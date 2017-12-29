What to do if you win the lottery in 2018

There is no secret to winning the lottery. The only surefire way to get yourself a winning ticket is to be incredibly lucky.

Earlier this year, Kimberly Morris of Wake Forest, North Carolina, won the lottery twice in one day and she can attest that there is nothing to victory but chance. "I wasn't really expecting much," she says. "I just enjoy playing the lottery."

If you do win big, however, there are clear rules experts suggest you follow and traps to avoid. So here's hoping that you win big in the new year, and here are three ways to really beat the odds — by making sure your winnings don't go to waste.