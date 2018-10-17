If you win the $868 million Mega Millions jackpot, here's how to maintain some privacy

With the Mega Millions jackpot at a whopping $868 million, wannabe winners might be pondering how it would feel to come into an amount that's larger than the entire economy of some small countries.

They also should consider how they'd keep their sudden windfall under wraps. While a winner's instinct might be to shout from the rooftops, experts say that one of the best ways to protect your newfound wealth is to avoid letting too many people know about it.

Unfortunately, it isn't always easy to do. While some states allow winners to easily remain anonymous, others do not. And in some states, as long as you plan ahead, you can create a trust or other legal entity to receive your winnings as a way to avoid your name being attached to the money. This makes it important to know your options before doing much of anything.