Here are the best and worst states for taxes

With federal income tax rates for all taxpayers down as of this year, you might be looking forward to a lower tax bill for 2019.

Of course, what you pay to Uncle Sam is only one piece of your tax picture. Ever wonder how your state tax burden fares in comparison to what others pay?

While everyone is generally subject to the same federal tax laws regardless of where they live, there's broad variation in how states tax their residents and to what degree. Some have no income tax at all, while others treat certain types of income differently. For instance, some don't tax Social Security income.