If you want to position your retirement savings for success in 2019, now is the right time to do it.

That's because October tends to mark the beginning of annual benefits enrollment for employees. It's when you review your health and life insurance selections for the upcoming year.

Since your employee benefits are already top of mind, you might as well take a few minutes and sign into your 401(k) account, too.

Pay close attention to these aspects of your retirement plan. It could help you step up your savings in the new year and head off a disaster.