But there is one potentially fatal design flaw in many 401(k) offerings that have embraced autopilot features: Workers are assigned an initial contribution rate of 3 percent.

"No one is going to get to retirement in good shape with a 3 percent starting rate," said David Blanchett, director of retirement research at Morningstar Investment Management. "It's ironic.

"All these great changes that were made have had such a good impact — auto enrollment, auto investing — but this one important piece removes the benefit of all the good automation that has been put in place."

Even if you receive a matching contribution from your employer, adding another few percentage points to a 3 percent savings rate isn't going to move your retirement security needle far enough.

An annual savings rate of 15 percent – assuming you start saving in your 20s – is the typical goal planning pros recommend. Yet Vanguard reported that, in 2016, the median deferral rate among the 401(k) plans it runs fell to 5 percent, from 6 percent the year before. And that included company matches.

"While automatic enrollment increases participation rates, it also leads to lower contribution rates when default deferral rates are set at low levels, such as 3 percent or lower," Vanguard explained in its 2017 How America Saves data release.