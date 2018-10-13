Retiring comfortably in yours 60s or 70s can seem a high-wire act, so how are some people pulling it off without a wrinkle in their face?

The FIRE (financial independence, retire early) movement is growing, with more and more people parting from their careers in their 30s and 40s. CNBC spoke to some of these young retirees to figure out how they did it.

"I think it should be possible for everyone," said Karsten Jeske, who retired this year at 44. "It's conceptually extremely simple to do."

People should keep in mind the risks of forfeiting a paycheck, said Nick Foulks, a lead advisor at Great Waters Financial in Minneapolis.

"People are living longer, and our dollars today have to last longer than they ever have before," Foulks said. Particularity young retirees might find a lackluster Social Security check waiting for them, since the monthly amount you receive is based on an average of your working years.