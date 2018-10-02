These fees could devour more than $369,000 over your lifetime 

The next time you're thinking of saving time by using an ATM that's out of your banking network, do yourself a favor and keep walking.

Americans could be paying more than $369,000 in fees over their lifetime for their workplace retirement plans, individual retirement account plans, and checking and savings accounts, according to an analysis by NerdWallet, a personal finance site.

The site also performed an online survey of 2,036 adults in June, asking participants about the steps they will — or won't — take to save on costs.

"The really interesting thing to come out of the survey is the number of things people aren't willing to do to avoid these fees," said Arielle O'Shea, an investing and retirement specialist at NerdWallet.

"It's annoying in the moment, but it will save you a lot of money, considering how fees can compound over time," she said.

Here's how you can dodge some of those pesky extra costs.