This North Carolina woman just won the lottery twice, in one day

Nick Holeman, certified financial planner at Betterment tells CNBC Make It that the annuity is usually the wise choice. "If you get a huge lump sum, it's easier to make a mistake, whereas if you choose the annuity, then at least if you mess up and blow the first year's worth, you have another chance," he says.

Like many lottery winners before her, Morris ignored this advice and chose to receive the lump sum, which came out to be $417,012 after taxes.

Morris tells the lottery that she plans to invest the money and share it with her children.

This may not be such a bad idea, according to CNBC's Jim Cramer. "Take the money all at once," the "Mad Money" host says. "Don't let them string it out like that. You want the time value of all that cash working for you. That's vital."

No matter how Morris spends her winnings, she has much to celebrate. "I wasn't really expecting much," she says. "I just enjoy playing the lottery."

