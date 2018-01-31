Soon, you may get your federal student aid on a debit card

These are the top universities in the US 9:37 AM ET Tue, 12 Sept 2017 | 00:55

Students are able to use their refunds on all kinds of expenses including textbooks, computers and food. For non-traditional students, the current system provides the flexibility to use the money to cover costs like rent, daycare and transportation.

Under the pilot program, these refunds would be directly distributed onto debit cards to be used for "everyday goods and services" and would be accompanied by a mobile application.

While this development may be a welcome step into the 21st century, many worry that the new system would allow the government to limit how students use their aid.

BuzzFeed News reports that this program would allow the department to closely monitor and potentially control how students use their federal student aid.

According to a notice posted in the federal register, the department would oversee how funds were being spent and "would possess the ability to restrict the types of products and services" that the funds could be used for."

"Any ability to restrict purchases or merchant access using Federal financial aid funds must be aligned with government approved use of funds," reads the program description.

Elizabeth Hill, spokesperson for the Department of Education tells BuzzFeed News that the government does not plan to "exercise" any controls on the spending of students' loan money.